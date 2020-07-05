Shia LaBeouf Had His Entire Chest Tattooed For ‘The Tax Collector’

Shia LaBeouf had his entire chest tatted up for his role in “The Tax Collector.”

LaBeouf’s newest movie is about some drug cartel enforcers, and it looks like it’s going to be absolutely incredible once it’s released August 7. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, it turns out that LaBeouf went the distance when it came to committing to the role. Director David Ayer told SlashFilm.com that the Hollywood star “got his whole chest tattooed” for the role in “The Tax Collector.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tax Collector Updates (@the_tax_collector_movie) on Jun 30, 2020 at 11:10pm PDT

Say whatever you want about Shia LaBeouf, but the dude is straight up committed when it comes to his performances in movies.

As Ayer pointed out in the same interview, this isn’t the first time LaBeouf has done something like this. He had a tooth removed for “Fury.”

I can’t wait to see “The Tax Collector.” Whenever, somebody is willing to commit to a role in this fashion, then I’m all in on seeing the movie.

Shia LaBeouf is an elite talent, the film looks insanely dark and he got tatted up for it. How could I ever pass on seeing it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tax Collector Updates (@the_tax_collector_movie) on May 20, 2020 at 8:38pm PDT

Also, is he just going to get all these tattoos removed or is he keeping them forever? Either way, there’s no doubt LaBeouf is the man!