Watch The Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘An Acceptable Surrender’

The preview for the new “Yellowstone” episode dropped Sunday morning, and “An Acceptable Surrender” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

It looks like the plot of the third episode of season three will revolve around Roarke Morris trying to pressure John Dutton into selling his ranch. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Awesome In The Latest Episode ‘Freight Trains And Monsters’)

Will that go well? Most certainly not. Watch the preview below.

Progress has a price, but it’s not one John Dutton is willing to pay. Don’t miss an all-new episode of Yellowstone, TONIGHT at 9/8c on @ParamountNet. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/Tjg2kb2O8W — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 5, 2020

I honestly can’t wait for “An Acceptable Surrender” to air tonight. It’s going to be lit. The first two episodes of season three were very strong, but there wasn’t a ton of action.

Now, it looks like the wheels of chaos will start spinning as Roarke and his people try to pressure the Duttons into selling their land. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

If there’s one thing we know about the Duttons, they don’t exactly roll over when people try to take their land.

View this post on Instagram Jamie sent a message, and everything is NOT okay. #YellowstoneTV A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jul 4, 2020 at 6:03pm PDT

It looks like the fuse on the fireworks will get lit tonight, and it’s time to embrace the madness! If history has taught us anything, coming for the ranch is a great way to rapidly meet the end of your time on this planet.

I can’t wait to see what we get! Make sure to check out my interviews with Cole Hauser and Josh Holloway if you haven’t already!