New York Woman Who Called Police On Black Man While Walking Dog In Viral Video Hit With Misdemeanor

A woman who called the police to accuse a black man of threatening her and her dog in New York City’s Central Park in May is facing misdemeanor charges, the Manhattan district attorney announced Monday.

Amy Cooper was caught on camera by Christian Cooper in Central Park with an unleashed dog. The situation escalated after he asked her to keep her dog on a leash, and when he wouldn’t stop recording her she threatened to call the police and tell them “there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”

Amy will be charged with filing a false report, which is punishable by up to a year in jail, according to the New York Times.

The white woman who wrongfully called the police on a black man in Central Park was fired from her job at an investment company. Christian Cooper, who was bird watching in the park, had asked Amy Cooper simply to put her dog on a leash, as is required.@MolaReports has more pic.twitter.com/uqpwpubYNt — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 26, 2020

“Today our office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree,” said Cyrus R. Vance, the Manhattan district attorney. “We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.”

While speaking with New York Police Department dispatch, Amy reportedly specified the man’s race twice and claimed he had threatened her and her dog’s safety.

Amy was reportedly fired by her employer Franklin Templeton Investments following the incident. Her dog, who appeared to be pulled roughly around by the collar in the video, was voluntarily given back to the rescue shelter from which he was adopted. (RELATED: ‘There’s An African-American Man Threatening My Life’: Woman Calls NYPD After Being Asked To Leash Her Dog, Later Apologizes)