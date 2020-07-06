Bubba Wallace Responds To President Trump Calling Noose Controversy A ‘Hoax’

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace responded to President Donald Trump calling the NASCAR noose controversy a “hoax” with a message of “love.”

Wallace shared his thoughts on his Twitter account Monday after Trump claimed the noose controversy and NASCAR banning confederate flags caused the lowest ratings ever.

To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

“Your words and actions will always be held to a higher standard than others. You have to be prepared for that,” Wallace said in his statement. “You don’t learn these things in school. You learn them from trials and tribulations, the ups and downs this crazy world provides. You will always have people testing you. Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal.”

“I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen,” he added. “Never let anybody tell you can’t do something! God puts us all here for a reason. Find that reason and be proud of it and work your tails off every day towards it! All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights!” (RELATED: Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy A ‘Hoax,’ Blasts NASCAR For Banning Confederate Flags)

Wallace emphasized that “love wins” in his statement.

“Last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS. Love wins.”

Despite Trump’s claim, NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race on Saturday brought in high ratings with 1.145 million viewers, according to SpeedSport. The last two races televised on NBC saw a 30% increase in ratings, the outlet reported.