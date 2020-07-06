Chris Hemsworth Reveals ‘Insanely Physical’ Transformation Plan To Become Hulk Hogan

Actor Chris Hemsworth is about to embark on an “insanely physical” transformation while becoming Hulk Hogan.

Hemsworth claimed he has to put on more “size” than the amount he had to for Thor in an interview for “Total Film,” according to a report published by Sunday by Comic Book.

“This movie is going to be a really fun project,” Hemsworth said. “As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude.”

Hemsworth already looks great, but picturing him as Hulk Hogan is kind of a funny sight. (RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Seems To Address Liam’s Split With Miley Cyrus)

“I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing,” Hemsworth added.

The actor also said he will be dying his hair blonde and adding balding plus a mustache to really complete the full picture.

I love everything about this. For someone to do a proper movie on Hogan, this is exactly the kind of transformation that needs to be done.