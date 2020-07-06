Civil Rights Activist: Left Is Not Fighting For Social Justice But For ‘Anarchy’

Civil rights activist Bob Woodson said Monday that the political left is not fighting for social justice but for anarchy in America’s cities.

“Obviously, the left has abandoned all pretense of being fighting for social justice for blacks. This is an assault on this nation is promoting anarchy. If they want a police-free state, they should move to Mexico … Where citizens have to arm themselves as vigilantes to protect themselves against the gangsters. Is that what they want for America?” Woodson asked viewers on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Woodson asked why black people continue to be victims of violence in cities that are controlled by Democratic mayors. “Lower income blacks are just collateral damage for their efforts to demean and destroy these civic institutions in this country.” (Congressional Candidate, Former NFL Player Burgess Owens Doesn’t Believe There’s A ‘Black National Anthem’)

Woodson noted that Black Lives Matter insists that racism is the reason for black deaths even though black people are in positions of authority across America.

“The goal of the civil rights movement was to put black folks in positions so they could improve the lot of their own people. But where are the civil rights leaders in the black caucus when statues of Frederick Douglass are being torn down?” Woodson asked in reference to a statue of the Civil War-era civil rights leader that was removed in Rochester, New York.

Woodson noted that few people are ever arrested in drive-by shootings and yet calls to defund the police continue. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio together with the city council agreed to cut $1 billion from the New York Police Department budget. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Blames COVID-19 For City’s Escalating Murder Rate)

Woodson expressed disbelief over efforts in Virginia to reduce a charge for assaulting a police officer to a misdemeanor, suggesting it would only serve to “vilify” police officers.

“But this person feels they can do this to a police officer but this means our children are dying and low income blacks are the ones who are suffering the most in this outrage.”