Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal With Disney, ESPN Will Make A Documentary About His Life

Colin Kaepernick has reached a deal with Disney, and ESPN will make a series about his life.

According to Variety, the former 49ers quarterback’s life will be “chronicled in a documentary series developed by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal between Walt Disney and Kapernick’s Ra Vision Media production company.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The two companies will also work together to create content “that deal with race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and work to showcase directors and producers of color.”

Who is asking for this stuff to get made? Show me the massive audience for Colin Kaepernick? Who are these people?

We know NFL fans aren’t impressed with Kaepernick’s national anthem protests, and we know they’re not interested in watching him do stuff.

How do we know that? Well, NFL ratings took a huge hit after the league was engulfed by protests and politics.

Now, we’re supposed to believe a bunch of people are interested in a series on Kaepernick’s life? Yeah, I’m not buying that at all.

For those of you counting at home, this is also the second series in the works. Netflix is already making one too.

He would grow up to play in the Super Bowl and realize you never stop fighting for your dreams. She would grow up to tell stories that matter to millions. From @Kaepernick7 & @ava, the dramatic scripted series Colin In Black & White follows the H.S. years of Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/eb75RkuW2H — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2020

We’ll see how many people tune in for this stuff, but I’m confident the numbers won’t be high.