EXCLUSIVE: Immunocompromised COVID-19 Survivor Opens Up About Her Recovery, Contact Tracing And More

Coronavirus survivor Rachel Brummert opened up to the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill about her road to recovery, contact tracing and her views on the reopening of America.

Brummert’s coronavirus case caught the attention of many back in April, as she had only left her house once and still caught the virus. (RELATED: 103-Year-Old Coronavirus Survivor Celebrates With A Bud Light.)

“I have an autoimmune disorder and I’m more prone to getting sick, so I self-isolated at the beginning of March,” said Brummert. “I went out literally one time in the month of March.”

Brummert says contact tracers who had reached out to her discovered that she had picked up the virus from her local pharmacy.

She told the Daily Caller that she’s feeling better and is now coronavirus negative, but has lingering health issues due to the virus.

