Fireworks Explode Right Next To A Man’s Groin In Scary Video

One man learned the hard way that playing with fireworks isn’t a smart idea in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a man lit off some fireworks that he had placed right next to his groin. At first, it looked like everything was going to be just fine.

Then, all hell broke loose with a secondary explosion. Watch the scary moment below.

One of the best parts about the Fourth of July is that you can always count on videos coming out of people being absolute morons with fireworks.

Another year goes by, and we're not disappointed at all. Idiots and fireworks go together like America and winning world wars.

It happens every year!

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes (via ig:Okchaz) pic.twitter.com/t6ESG8Pyyr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 27, 2020

Look, I love fireworks and explosions as much as the next guy. I truly do. I’m not anti-fireworks at all. Not one bit.

However, you’re out of your damn mind if you ever place explosives next to your groin and light the fuse. You might as well just save yourself some time and cut your testicles off to accomplish the same end result in a much cleaner fashion.

Be smart, folks. Believe or not, it’s really not that hard to not blow stuff up around your genitals. It’s shockingly easy to make solid choices!