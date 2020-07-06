Editorial

Who Is The Best College Football Coach In America?

This was a question raised by Fox College Football with a Monday afternoon tweet, and I’m honestly shocked this is even a debate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The best coach in America is Alabama’s Nick Saban, the second best coach is Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and then there’s everyone else.

I don’t even understand how there’s people who have this debate, and take it seriously. You know the only coach actively coaching with six rings?

That’d be Nick Saban.

I don’t call Nick Saban the best coach in America because I like Alabama or support the SEC. In fact, neither could be further from the truth.

I hate Alabama and I hate the SEC as a whole even more. Yet, the facts speak for themselves. Saban has six rings, and no other coach in America working a sideline right now does.

That’s the beginning, middle and end of the story.

Next, we have Swinney who has two titles in the past four seasons. Is there a chance Swinney will someday catch the Alabama legend?

It would certainly look like he has the best shot, but he still has a very long way to go.

After that, you have the field. Lincoln Riley, Ed Orgeron, Ryan Day, Paul Chryst and a small group of other guys are all elite coaches.

However, none of them even belong in a conversation mentioned alongside Swinney, and they damn sure don’t belong in the same chat as Saban.

Let us know who you think is the best coach in the comments below!