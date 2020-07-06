Who is the best college football coach in America?

This was a question raised by Fox College Football with a Monday afternoon tweet, and I'm honestly shocked this is even a debate.

Who’s the best coach in college football? pic.twitter.com/nBwXonvntm — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 6, 2020

The best coach in America is Alabama’s Nick Saban, the second best coach is Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and then there’s everyone else.

I don’t even understand how there’s people who have this debate, and take it seriously. You know the only coach actively coaching with six rings?

That’d be Nick Saban.

I don’t call Nick Saban the best coach in America because I like Alabama or support the SEC. In fact, neither could be further from the truth.

I hate Alabama and I hate the SEC as a whole even more. Yet, the facts speak for themselves. Saban has six rings, and no other coach in America working a sideline right now does.

That’s the beginning, middle and end of the story.

Next, we have Swinney who has two titles in the past four seasons. Is there a chance Swinney will someday catch the Alabama legend?

It would certainly look like he has the best shot, but he still has a very long way to go.

After that, you have the field. Lincoln Riley, Ed Orgeron, Ryan Day, Paul Chryst and a small group of other guys are all elite coaches.

However, none of them even belong in a conversation mentioned alongside Swinney, and they damn sure don’t belong in the same chat as Saban.

