Fox News Says It ‘Mistakenly Eliminated’ Trump From Photo With Epstein, Maxwell

A Fox News spokesperson said Monday that the network “mistakenly eliminated” President Donald Trump from a photograph alongside Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and First Lady Melania Trump.

The cropped photograph aired on “America’s News Headquarters” Sunday during a segment with journalist Leland Vittert about Maxwell’s arrest. Epstein’s associate was arrested by the FBI July 2 and is accused of being involved with Epstein’s alleged crimes against young girls.

“On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during FOX News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated Presi dent Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell,” a Fox News spokesperson told the Daily Caller. “We regret the error.”

WATCH:

The full photograph shows Trump standing next to his future wife Melania at Mar-a-Lago in 2000, according to Mediaite. Trump is just one of many high-profile individuals who had ties to the disgraced financier. (RELATED: The ‘Holy Grail’: Here’s A List Of The Famous People In Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Black Book’)

A grand jury indicted Maxwell on conspiracy to entire minors to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in the illegal acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in illegal sex acts and perjury, according to a court filing.

The victims were as young as 14, according to the indictment, which accuses Maxwell and Epstein of knowing some victims were under 18 years old.