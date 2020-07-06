Media

Fox News Says It ‘Mistakenly Eliminated’ Trump From Photo With Epstein, Maxwell

The News Corp. building on 6th Avenue, home to Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, on March 20, 2019 in New York City, New York. (Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
A Fox News spokesperson said Monday that the network “mistakenly eliminated” President Donald Trump from a photograph alongside Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and First Lady Melania Trump.

The cropped photograph aired on “America’s News Headquarters” Sunday during a segment with journalist Leland Vittert about Maxwell’s arrest. Epstein’s associate was arrested by the FBI July 2 and is accused of being involved with Epstein’s alleged crimes against young girls.

“On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during FOX News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell,” a Fox News spokesperson told the Daily Caller. “We regret the error.”

The full photograph shows Trump standing next to his future wife Melania at Mar-a-Lago in 2000, according to Mediaite. Trump is just one of many high-profile individuals who had ties to the disgraced financier. (RELATED: The ‘Holy Grail’: Here’s A List Of The Famous People In Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Black Book’)

A grand jury indicted Maxwell on conspiracy to entire minors to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in the illegal acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in illegal sex acts and perjury, according to a court filing.

The victims were as young as 14, according to the indictment, which accuses Maxwell and Epstein of knowing some victims were under 18 years old.