Ghislaine Maxwell Is Being Held In A Medium Security Jail, Expected In Court This Week

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell is currently being held in a medium-security jail before being transferred to New York City, according to federal prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors filed a letter Sunday night to Judge Alison J. Nathan noting that Maxwell will be transferred to the Southern District of New York early this week for an upcoming court appearance, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Ellen Pao Says Tech Firm Invited Ghislaine Maxwell To A Party After Reports She Had Supplied ‘Girls For Sex’)

In the meantime, 58-year-old Maxwell, charged with transporting and enticing minors for sex, is being held in a medium security facility, Merrimack County Jail, only 20 miles from her New Hampshire home where she was arrested Thursday morning, the publication reported. Law enforcement sources said she may be later held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention, according to Fox.

Merrimack County Jail did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

According to the letter, both the federal prosecutors and Maxwell’s attorneys wish the arraignment and bail hearing to occur Friday.

“The Government has consulted with defense counsel, Christian Everdell, Esq., who has requested that the arraignment, initial appearance, and bail hearing in this matter take place on July 10, 2020,” the letter said, according to Fox News.

The letter also notes that the government and defense counsel wish to have time to discuss a protective order before Maxwell’s court appearance.

“Such a protective order will be necessary to facilitate the production of discovery while also protecting, among other things, the privacy and identity of third parties, including victims of the conduct charged in the Indictment,” the letter said.

Epstein died of apparent suicide in the New York City Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.

The British socialite and heiress, who has been accused of involvement in Epstein’s crimes against young women, was arrested by the FBI at 8:30 am Thursday morning in Bradford, New Hampshire, FBI spokeswoman Tina Jagerson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: FBI Knew Of Allegations Against Ghislaine Maxwell As Early As 1996, Accuser Says. It Took 24 Years To Arrest Her)

A grand jury for the United States District Court of Southern New York grand jury indicted Maxwell on charges of conspiracy entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

The victims were as young as 14 years old, the indictment said, noting that both Maxwell and Epstein “knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.