Is Jack Coan The Best Wisconsin Quarterback Since Russell Wilson?

Is Jack Coan the best quarterback the Wisconsin Badgers have had since Russell Wilson’s 2011 season?

I stumbled across a conversation between Seth Galina and Bill Michaels on this subject, and it had my brain spinning.

Honestly, I think there’s a very real argument to be made that Coan is without question the best quarterback since Wilson.

At the very least, he’s the most dependable and consistent. Let’s go over our starters since Wilson left Madison.

We’ve had Danny O’Brien, Joel Stave, Curt Phillips, Tanner McEvoy, Bart Houston and Alex Hornibrook. Is anyone on that list better than Coan?

I think it’s a hard no. O’Brien was atrocious, Stave had some nice moments but was wildly inconsistent, McEvoy was a freak-of-nature athlete but couldn’t throw, Houston and Hornibrook were both average and Phillips struggled with injuries.

Coan, while not a superstar, doesn’t turn the ball over, is dependable and is pretty athletic. I’m not sure how anyone could argue anyone on the list above is better.

The craziest part about the Coan saga is that he’s the best QB since Wilson, and people are still calling for Mertz to take over.

While I do believe Mertz’s upside is much better than Coan’s, Chryst isn’t pulling his senior quarterback to start the season.

That’s just not going to happen.

We’ll see how Coan does in 2020, but I don’t expect him to lose his starting job. Short of things falling apart, Chryst is going to ride with him.