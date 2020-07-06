Jimmy John’s Employees Fired After Making Noose Out Of Dough

A Jimmy John’s restaurant in Georgia has fired multiple employees after a video was posted to online that appears to show the employees staging a mock lynching, the company announced Monday.

The video, posted by Atlanta CBS 46 Sunday, appears to show 4 employees laughing while one male employee holds dough, in the shape of a noose, open so a second male employee can put his head through the hole.

Another employee pulled the dough up, while it was around the neck of the second employee, imitating a hanging, the video shows. The video, first recorded on SnapChat, has a “Happy Fourth of July” sticker at the bottom. (RELATED: Jimmy John’s Employee Doesn’t Flinch With Armed Robber’s Gun In His Face [VIDEO])

Jimmy John’s in Woodstock, Georgia responds to employee’s making a noose out of dough and mocking a hanging inside the… Posted by CBS46 on Sunday, July 5, 2020 After the video went viral on Twitter, Jimmy Johns issued a statement Monday calling the video “absolutely unacceptable,” and adding that the actions in the video, “do not represent the Jimmy John’s brand or the local franchise ownership team.” pic.twitter.com/AwUyH9SnGt — Jimmy John’s (@jimmyjohns) July 6, 2020

“As soon as we were alerted to the video, we notified our franchisee, who quickly investigated and terminated all employees involved,” Jimmy Johns said in the statement. “The franchisee is also meeting with their team to conduct training to help prevent anything like this from happening again.”

A Jimmy John’s spokesperson declined to comment beyond the statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

