Joe Biden Promises To ‘Transform’ America If Elected

Former Vice President Joe Biden is vowing to “transform” the U.S. if he wins the upcoming presidential election.

“We’re going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it,” Biden tweeted Sunday. (RELATED: Trump Says Biden Should Give Cognitive Test ‘A Try’ After He ‘Aced’ It)

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee did not provide specifics on how he would “transform” the nation if he wins in November, and his campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Biden’s comments came at the end of a July Fourth weekend, which saw large protests against racism and police brutality continue across the country. (RELATED: Hundreds Of Bush Administration Officials Declare Support For Joe Biden)

The former vice president has promised sweeping reforms if elected, but has also attempted to distance himself from protest movements that have called for police departments to be defunded and statues of U.S. founding fathers to come down.

“Vice President Biden does not believe that police should be defunded,” the campaign’s rapid response director Andrew Bates said in a statement in June. “He hears and shares the deep grief and frustration of those calling out for change, and is driven to ensure that justice is done and that we put a stop to this terrible pain.”

Biden also promised to protect statues of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, which have been targeted by protesters in recent weeks.

“The idea of comparing whether or not George Washington owned slaves, or Thomas Jefferson owned slaves, and somebody who was in rebellion, committing treason, running, trying to take down a union to keep slavery, I think there’s a distinction there,” Biden said at a news conference late in June.