Mike Tyson Trains By Flipping Over A Metal Cage On The Beach

Mike Tyson is staying in shape by flipping over a metal cage.
In a video tweeted by Bleacher Report from TMZ, the legendary boxer can be seen on the beach flipping over a metal cage like it's nothing.
Watch the impressive display of strength below.
Mike Tyson tossing around a steel cage like it’s nothing ????
(via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/UyrL5WWYA8
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2020
Will this help Tyson win a fight? I have no clue, but I’m not going to question his methods. They clearly work for him.
I don’t know why, but I just love the fact Tyson is out on the beach flipping around a metal cage like it’s nothing at all to him.
The dude is 54-years-old, and he’s still out here just grinding away on the beach with a metal cage. That’s the kind of effort I love to see.
I’d be really curious to see what Tyson would be like in a boxing match right now. We know he’s been training, but being 54 is still incredibly old for a boxer.
Having said that, I’m not sure I’d want to bet against him after seeing his workout routine. The man is a beast and there’s no other way to put it.