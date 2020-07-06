Mike Tyson Trains By Flipping Over A Metal Cage On The Beach

Mike Tyson is staying in shape by flipping over a metal cage.

In a video tweeted by Bleacher Report from TMZ, the legendary boxer can be seen on the beach flipping over a metal cage like it’s nothing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the impressive display of strength below.

Mike Tyson tossing around a steel cage like it’s nothing ???? (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/UyrL5WWYA8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2020

Will this help Tyson win a fight? I have no clue, but I’m not going to question his methods. They clearly work for him.

I don’t know why, but I just love the fact Tyson is out on the beach flipping around a metal cage like it’s nothing at all to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Jun 22, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

The dude is 54-years-old, and he’s still out here just grinding away on the beach with a metal cage. That’s the kind of effort I love to see.

I’d be really curious to see what Tyson would be like in a boxing match right now. We know he’s been training, but being 54 is still incredibly old for a boxer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on May 14, 2020 at 5:57pm PDT

Having said that, I’m not sure I’d want to bet against him after seeing his workout routine. The man is a beast and there’s no other way to put it.