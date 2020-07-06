Off-Duty Police Officer Allegedly Shoots At Shoplifting Suspect Outside Of Walmart In Oklahoma

An off-duty police officer for Langston University allegedly shot at a suspected shoplifter Saturday outside of a Walmart in Oklahoma.

A video taken by a witness showed the off-duty cop in an altercation with the suspected shoplifter before the suspect attempted to drive off, according to a report published Sunday by KOCO News 5. Once the suspect started to drive off, the off-duty Langston University cop allegedly opened fire.

WATCH:

Police claimed the man was taken to the hospital to be treated, but should recover.

The suspected shoplifter reportedly had a receipt for items purchased at the Walmart, but witnesses reported he had attempted to take more than he paid for. One witness told FOX 25 that the man tried to leave with the items he paid for after Walmart employees stopped him outside of the store. (RELATED: Autopsy Of Rayshard Brooks Finds He Was Shot Twice In The Back)

The Langston University Police Department released a statement following the incident, FOX 25 reported.

“The officer was not performing duties on behalf of Langston University at that time of the incident,” a statement said. “The Langston University Police Department intends to cooperate with the Del City Police Department if assistance is requested.”

It is unclear if charges will be filed against the police officer in this case.