Packers CEO Mark Murphy: ‘Time Is No Longer On Our Side’ When It Comes To Coronavirus

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy feels NFL teams no longer have the luxury of time when it comes to battling coronavirus.

With the season about two months away, the window for decisions to be made is rapidly growing smaller by the day. The man running the Packers is very aware of this fact, and feels like time is no longer on the side of the good guys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Jul 3, 2020 at 5:36pm PDT

Murphy wrote the following on team’s website about the situation:

We’ve made decisions along the way, but the major ones we’ve been able to put off until we have more information. With so much uncertainty, it has made sense that we have not made decisions until we absolutely have to. As we near the start of training camp, though (rookies will start practice on July 21 and veterans on the 28th), time is no longer on our side.

Murphy is 100% correct, and it’s pretty easy to see. Back in March when the coronavirus pandemic started, it felt like we had plenty of time to figure things out.

After all, that was nearly four months ago, which is simply crazy to think about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Jun 24, 2020 at 2:40pm PDT

Now it’s July, the season starts in early September and it doesn’t feel like we’re any closer to getting firm answers on what will happen in the fall.

Time is not only no longer on our side, but we might be falling far behind when it comes to winning the war. If decisions aren’t figured out in the next couple weeks, then the season is in huge trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on May 13, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

Let’s hope the NFL gets their stuff together to defeat coronavirus ASAP. America needs football, and we need it more than ever.

We can’t let the virus win. We have to win this war!