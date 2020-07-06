Paul Finebaum Says The College Football Season Is ‘Slipping Away By The Day’

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is losing hope that the college football season will happen.

With the coronavirus pandemic hammering the world of college football over the past few weeks, we're all searching for answers on what will happen in the fall. The face of SEC football isn't confident we're in for good news in a couple months.

“It’s below 50% right now [on whether a college football season is played]. … College football is in peril right now.” —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/js3XhmaPSL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 3, 2020

Finebaum told the Charlotte Observer the following in part about the upcoming college football season:

I think the likelihood of college football is slipping away by the day. … It’s remarkable to think from holiday to holiday — Memorial Day to the Fourth of July — what has happened. I would say on Memorial Day it was a slam dunk. It was going to happen. There could be some complications. As we hit the next big holiday of the year, which is the last holiday before Labor Day, it seems like everything has gone the wrong way.

While I hope like hell that Finebaum turns out to be completely wrong, I absolutely understand where he’s coming from.

Think about how much bad news we’ve had in the world of football over the past few weeks. Program after program has been hammered by the virus.

“Many people in college football … privately are saying that the likelihood of the season being delayed is very good.” —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/EKhAdmVykJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 26, 2020

At the end of May, college football looked like a guarantee. Now it’s early July, and things could be very different.

It’s almost like all the air has been sucked out of the room, and all our hope and optimism has been replaced by fear and pessimism.

Luckily, we still have a little more time on the table before September gets here. We need to do everything we can over the next two months to win this war as efficiently and as quickly as we can.

If we don’t, the season is in major trouble. As a diehard college football fan, I just can’t accept that as our reality.