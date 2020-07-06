Peter King Says The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Is A ‘Gluttonous, Vomitous And Grotesque Event’

NFL writer Peter King had a scorching hot take over the weekend about the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The famous eating contest is held annually, and Joey Chestnut dominates the competition on a regular basis. Well, King wasn’t impressed this past weekend on the Fourth of July, referring to it as a “gluttonous, vomitous and grotesque event.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also called “competitive eating” a “sin.”

Never have. Never will.

Not the point.

The fact is, ESPN celebrates the birthday of our country by airing a gluttonous, vomitous and grotesque event.

Eating is not a sport. Competitive eating is a sin. https://t.co/PevTsgjXju — Peter King (@peter_king) July 5, 2020

What an absolutely pathetic take from King. You can hate unhealthy eating all you want, but it’s the freedom to eat unhealthy that makes America great.

You think ISIS and North Korea are hosting hot dog eating contests? No shot in hell. They don’t have the freedom we do in America.

In this country, you’re free to eat as many hot dogs as you want. Hell, drink 50 beers and eat 30 hot dogs in one sitting if that makes you happy.

Might you die from a heart attack? Sure, but that’s what freedom is all about!

If you don’t want to live in a country that celebrates hot dog eating, get on a plane and fly to Communist China.

If you hate freedom so much, get the hell out. It’s not that difficult. Board a plane and bounce the hell out of the beautiful USA!

Next time, King should just put his phone down before hitting the send button. Sometimes, tweeting nothing at all is the best option.