Police Searching For Suspects Who Defaced Black Lives Matter Street Mural In California

Police have asked for help identifying two people who were filmed painting over a Black Lives Matter street mural Saturday, according to a Martinez City Police statement.

A woman used black paint to cover up the street mural, which was painted with a permit from the city, in front of the Costa Contra Courthouse while a male wearing a red shirt that said, “Trump Four More Years” filmed her, according to video of the event reported by NBC News.

The suspects were gone by the time the police arrived at the scene, having driven away in a white Nissan pick-up truck with the word “NICOLE” engraved in silver in the back of the vehicle, according to a Martinez City Police press release. (Related: Trump Criticizes New York’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural As A ‘Symbol Of Hate’)

During the video, several people criticized the couple, one person asking, “What is wrong with you?”

The man filming said, “We’re sick of this narrative, that’s what’s wrong.”

“The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism. It’s a lie!” the man added.

The woman painting over the mural said, “This shit is fucking happening in New York, this is not happening in my town!”

This woman DEFACED the #BlackLivesMatter mural at Contra Costa County courthouse on July 4th! We will repaint that mural and you will not silence our collective voice for justice!! #BLM pic.twitter.com/2BgPC8nxHR — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 5, 2020

The Martinez City Police added the vandalism to the mural was “hurtful and divisive,” according to the press release.

“The community spent a considerable amount of time putting the mural together only to have it painted over in a hateful and senseless manner,” according to the statement.

“The City of Martinez values tolerance and the damage to the mural was divisive and hurtful. Please help us identify those that are responsible for this crime, so they can be held accountable for their actions,” the statement added.

A witness posted a five-minute video on YouTube showing the incident and heated exchanges between the two people and bystanders.

WATCH:



After the mural was defaced, police arrested a man wearing a red, white and blue hat for allegedly pointing a gun at another man’s face, according to ABC7 News. The man was part of a crowd watching the mural when the suspect driving a Jeep yelled at them, “All Lives Matter!” and flashed an obscene hand gesture at them, the man told ABC7.

After the driver yelled at the crowd, a man followed him on his skateboard to get the license plate. The driver turned around and pointed the gun at the man, according to ABC 7. Police arrested the suspect without any struggle, ABC 7 reported.

#Breaking-2:Witnesses say man in jeep yelled “All Lives Matter!” When he was confronted by the group, he drove off. Witnesses say he then circle back and pulled a gun on a young man. Hear from young man on @abc7newsbayarea at 11 PM.https://t.co/RF0VmwBayg#BLM #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/STPq8BSp4X — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) July 6, 2020

Black Lives Matter murals have been painted in cities across the country, including Washington D.C. and in New York City, following the death of George Floyd.

The Martinez Police Department and the city of Martinez did not respond immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

