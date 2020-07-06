Cam Newton Says He’s ‘Getting Tired Of All This Humble Sh*t’

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton isn’t interested in being humble.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Auburn Heisman winner posted a new workout video Sunday night. He said in part, “I’m getting tired of all this humble sh*t. Because, when you’re humble, they start taking advantage of you. When you don’t say nothing, they start taking advantage of you.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the full video below.

It’s going to be so much fun to see what Newton does in New England with Belichick. It’s crystal clear he has a gigantic chip on his shoulder.

Anyone with eyes and ears can tell Newton isn’t pleased with the fact most of the league wrote him off and forgot about him.

Now, he’s in New England with the most successful coach in the NFL, and he has a point to prove. If that doesn’t scare opponents, then I don’t know what will.

When healthy, Newton is one of the best players in the NFL. He’s a freak-of-nature quarterback. He’s absolutely gigantic.

We’ve seen what happens when he’s playing at his best. He’s borderline unstoppable. Granted, it’s been a few years since he’s been at that level, but he seems reenergized and ready to roll.

No matter what happens, I can promise we’re in for a fun time with the Pats this season. Newton and Belichick together is going to be absolutely electric.