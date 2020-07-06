REPORT: Washington Redskins Minority Owners Are Trying To Sell Their Stakes In The Team

Several minority owners of the Washington Redskins are reportedly trying to sell their stakes in the team.

According to ProFootballTalk and Mark Maske, minority owners Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Robert Rothman are trying to sell their stakes in the team and are “unhappy” with majority owner Daniel Snyder.

In total, the three men own about 40% of the Redskins.

From our story… Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Robert Rothman are said to be unhappy being in partnership with Daniel Snyder and are believed to have hired an investment banking firm to facilitate the possible sale of their ownership stakes, totaling about 40 percent of the team. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 5, 2020

Do we think it’s safe to say things are in absolute crisis mode right now for the Redskins? First, sponsors started pulling out. Then the team said it’d review the Redskins name. Now, three minority owners are reportedly trying to bounce.

It’s almost like Daniel Snyder has allowed a situation to boil up that he’s soon going to lose control of.

And here it is: the Redskins are undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name. And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming. Redskins on way out. pic.twitter.com/ZrS3cCvhMg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

Obviously, I’m sure there are a ton of reasons why these three men don’t want to be a part of the Redskins anymore, and I’m guessing most of those start and end with Snyder.

He’s known as being a very difficult person to deal with, and he even reportedly doesn’t like people looking him in the eye.

Former Redskins LB @LavarArrington breaks down the real problem with the team “The root of the issue is ownership… You had to address him as Mr. Snyder, even as an adult, and if you weren’t of a certain level or stature you were told not to look at the owner.” pic.twitter.com/wdhcXKnvsK — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) October 7, 2019

It’s honestly incredible what a circus the Redskins have been for years and years. They’re trash on the field, and they’re pure chaos off of it too.

Now, three of the most powerful people in the organization want out. Embrace the carnage, folks!