‘They Say Black Lives Matter. You Killed Your Own’: Father Of 8-Year-Old Shot And Killed Speaks Out Against Violent Protesters

The father of an 8-year-old who died after being shot July 4 in Atlanta condemned some “Black Lives Matter” protesters during a press conference Sunday, saying that “you killed your own.”

Secoriea Turner, the 8-year-old, was in the car with her mother and her mother’s friend the evening of July 4, police said according to CBS 46. The driver reportedly tried to enter a parking lot and was blocked by armed individuals, one of whom shot into the vehicle multiple times.

Turner was taken to the hospital, but died. Secoriya Williamson, her father, condemned the violence during a press conference.

“They say black lives matter,” Williamson said according to WSBTV. “You killed your own this time … You killed a child. She ain’t do nothing to nobody.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Over’: Atlanta Mayor Says Protesters Should Clear Out After 8-Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed)

“Black lives matter … killing your own,” Williamson added, shaking his head. “You killed an 8-year-old child. She ain’t do nothing to not one of ya’ll, she just wanted to get home to see her cousin.”

Charmaine Turner, the young girl’s mother, also spoke before breaking down and being helped out by family members, WSBTV reported.

“She was only 8 years old,” Turner said, adding that her child died in her arms. “She would have been on TikTok dancing on her phone, just got done eating. We understand the frustration of Rayshard Brooks. We didn’t have anything to do with that. We’re innocent. My baby didn’t mean no harm.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms declared during a press conference that “it’s over” and demanded the area in question be shut down after the death. Turner was shot in the area where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

“This discussion, this mediation, and … it’s over. At a point where an 8-year-old baby is killed, the discussions have ended,” Bottoms said.