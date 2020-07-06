Seth Rogen’s New Movie ‘An American Pickle’ Looks Atrocious

Seth Rogen’s new movie “An American Pickle” looks unbelievably bad.

The plot of the HBO film, according to the trailer's YouTube description, is, "An immigrant worker falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly, and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn't aged a day."

I’ve seen a lot of bad trailers in my life, but this might honestly be among the worst. It’s shockingly horrible. Give it a watch below.

What the hell is happening to Seth Rogen’s career? We’re talking about a guy who used to be one of the funniest guys in the game.

He starred in “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express” and “This is the End.” Rogen used to throw nothing but fastballs when it came to making funny movies.

All three of the movies I mentioned above are movies that I can watch on repeat without them ever getting old.

Now, he’s out here making trash like “An American Pickle,” and it honestly has me a shade concerned. How do you go from making an all-time classic like “Superbad” to making this pile of heaping garbage?

You can catch “An American Pickle” starting August 6. While I usually don’t like hammering the pass button before actually seeing a movie, it might be a smart idea to do that here.

This film looks absolutely horrific.