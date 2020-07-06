Siberian Tiger Mauls Zookeeper To Death Right In Front Of Visitors

A Siberian tiger mauled a zookeeper to death in front of zoo visitors.

The 55-year-old zookeeper died Saturday on the scene after the tiger was moved to a separate enclosure, according to a press release from Zurich Zoo.

A Siberian tiger fatally mauled a 55-year-old handler at a zoo in Zurich. “This is a young animal that so far has behaved entirely naturally as a tiger does,” the zoo explained. Witnesses to the mauling are being offered counseling.https://t.co/wAEou1lxN5 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 5, 2020

The public prosecutor, the Zurich City Police, the Zurich Forensic Institute and the Institute of Forensic Medicine are now investigating the incident to find out why the tiger and a zookeeper were in the enclosure at the same time.

“The Amurtiger Irina is in her usual environment,” a statement from the zoo said. “Messages that the tigress is sedated are incorrect. The incident of yesterday Saturday is extremely tragic and the Zurich Zoo deeply affected. Nevertheless, the zoo notes that the Amur tiger is a wild animal. A person in their facility is an intruder into their territory. In her reaction, she only followed her natural instincts. The incident therefore has no consequences for the animal.” (RELATED: Carole Baskin Now Owns Joe Exotic’s Zoo After Winning Lawsuit)

The zoo visitors who witnessed the attack along with the workers have been offered counseling. The zoo was closed Sunday, but reopened to the public on Monday. The tiger enclosure remains closed.

This story is just crazy. Can you imagine planning for a nice day at the zoo and then witnessing a tiger kill a woman right in front of your eyes? No, because it shouldn’t happen.