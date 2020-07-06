Take Fishing To The Next Level With The Epic GoFish Cam

There are over 200,000 species that live in our world’s oceans — and up to 2 million more that have yet to be discovered. Doesn’t that make you a teensy bit curious about what goes on under there, even when you’re doing nothing more than fishing in your nearest lake? Usually, you’re only able to see what goes on above the water on such trips…until now.

The GoFish Cam turns everyday fishing trips into full-on adventures. But don’t worry, you don’t actually have to get into the water or anything. Simply attach the wireless, waterproof camera between your main line and your leader line and get in on all the action. You can record up to 1.5 to 2.5 hours of footage and can even share it on social media and let your buddies in on your fishing excursion.

But this underwater fishing camera does more than entertain you with underwater footage. It also serves as a valuable tool to help improve your fishing game. That’s because when you’re able to see what’s happening beneath the surface, it takes a lot of the guesswork out of your game, helping your trips to be more successful. It can also be used as a teaching tool to those new to fishing, allowing them to improve on their technique.

The GoFish Cam is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones and works with a wide array of fishing styles including trolling, casting, bottom fishing, float fishing, kayak fishing, and ice fishing. It even includes a charging cable, an additional floating accessory, a carrying case, a spare lens, and decals. And judging by its many rave reviews online, this thing appears to be a fishing trip must-have.

“The GoFish cam changed the way I fish. ‘See more, catch more.’ Couldn’t be more true.” – Kenny C.

“I’ll tell you honestly, I’ve been so excited for this camera and I am very happy with what I’ve gotten so far… Can’t wait to take it in the ocean!!!” – Chad S.

“Using the GOFish Cam is a step up in the angling experience. The cam hooked on my line seamlessly and I found that the size. weight and buoyancy of the cam afforded minimal weight change when in the water. I would absolutely use GOFIsh Cam for any fishing excursion.” – William H.

