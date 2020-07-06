Trump Pokes Fun At Sen. Elizabeth Warren As He Rips Potential Redskins Name Change

President Donald Trump took a shot at Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday as he ripped the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians for considering a name change.
“They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct,” the president tweeted. “Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020
Both the Indians and the Redskins have announced plans to review their names as nationwide protests against racism continue. (RELATED: 19 Names The Redskins Could Adopt Just To Piss Off The Woke Mob)