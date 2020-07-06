Trump Pokes Fun At Sen. Elizabeth Warren As He Rips Potential Redskins Name Change

President Donald Trump took a shot at Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday as he ripped the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians for considering a name change.

“They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct,” the president tweeted. “Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!”

Both the Indians and the Redskins have announced plans to review their names as nationwide protests against racism continue. (RELATED: 19 Names The Redskins Could Adopt Just To Piss Off The Woke Mob)

The Redskins announced Friday that they would “undergo a thorough review of the team’s name” amid pressure from their sponsors.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Redskins’ owner Dan Snyder said in a statement.