2 Killed, 8 Reportedly Wounded In Suspected Gang Shooting At South Carolina Nightclub

Ten people were shot Sunday morning in a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub, according to multiple reports.

The police believe that multiple shooters, in a suspected gang-related incident, fled the tragic crime scene at the Lavish Lounge club before police arrived, according to a Reuters report. Two people were reportedly killed and eight others injured.

The club was full of party-goers for “some type of Fourth of July concert,” said Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis at a press conference later that morning, according to Reuters.

Two deputies driving near the club reportedly heard gunshots and commotion in a crowd of about 200 people around 2 a.m., which led them to call backup and ambulances to get people to safety and stop the shooting.

Prisma Health spokeswoman Sandy Dees told a local NBC news affiliate that ten patients in total were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for gunshot wounds related to the shooting.

Two of the victims have reportedly been identified as Mykala Bell, 23, of Greenville and Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, of Duncan. Both were pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Judge Throws Out Charleston Church Shooting Victim’s Lawsuits Against FBI)

Dees says all but two of the remaining hospitalized patients have been discharged.

Late Sunday afternoon, deputies released photos of four persons of interest in the case.