Utah State Football Player Ty Shaw Suspended For Allegedly Sending Racist Messages

Utah State offensive lineman Ty Shaw has been suspended from the program.

According to 247Sports, the Aggies suspended Shaw after he allegedly sent SnapChat messages about how black people have “months dedicated to ur oppressed asses and still so greedy to have more purely cause history didn’t treat ur ancestors right.” He also allegedly said black people don’t want to actually end racism because it gives them a “reason to b*tch.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not clear who the messages were intended for, but they were posted on Twitter by @KingWheatXVI. You can see screenshots of the alleged messages below.

Damn @tyshaw64 that’s how you really feel? The Aggie family don’t condone this my boy. pic.twitter.com/agI0VTC44u — Alex Wheat Jr. (@KingWheatXVI) July 6, 2020

Then he goes and says this. Idk @USUFootball somebody have a conversation with this young man considering you have minority coaches AND players in the facility. pic.twitter.com/p9QrS07PPl — Alex Wheat Jr. (@KingWheatXVI) July 6, 2020

Head coach Gary Andersen and athletic director John Hartwell released a joint statement saying there will be an investigation into the situation, and that the individual, Shaw, has been suspended.

If Shaw did send these messages, then this is simply a terrible look. Given the current situation we’re in during this moment in America, talking about how black people don’t want to end racism isn’t smart.

Not only is it insanely stupid and ignorant, it’s a great way to find yourself removed from your college athletic team, which is where Shaw currently finds himself.

Young people say and do stupid stuff all the time. However, let’s not pretend like Shaw is a child. He’s entering his senior season with the Aggies.

We’ve already seen an Oregon State player get the boot and a Cornell football recruit get shown the door. Will Andersen remove Shaw from the squad?

It would certainly appear to be an option on the table.

Use your head before hitting the send button, folks. And, as a general rule of thumb, just don’t say stupid things of this nature. It’s not hard to understand!