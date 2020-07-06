Woman Swings A Dog On A Leash In Horrifying Viral Video

We’ve officially found the worst person on the internet, and the video involves the abuse of a small dog.

In a Twitter video tweeted Saturday by @Squill_whispers, a woman can be seen swinging a small dog on a leash as a weapon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Eventually, the second woman was able to get control of the dog and rescue it. You can watch the horrifying moment below.

This is just so disgusting

What’s wrong with these people?

pic.twitter.com/FwPLdXgXNr — Squirrel Mama???? (@Squill_whispers) July 5, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to public enemy number one. Anyone capable of doing that to an innocent animal is a person who should face the powerful hammer of justice.

I don’t care what Delta Force is currently doing around the world. President Donald Trump should recall them immediately and brief them on the situation. Then, this woman should be snatched up.

As a civilized society, we simply can’t let someone who swings a dog on a leash walk around free. We can’t do it.

If she’s willing to do that to a dog, you have to wonder what she’d do to a human. I don’t care what resources are used.

We must find this human. Send in Delta, send in the SEALs, alert the Army Rangers, get the CIA involved and just find her.

Fuel up the choppers and get ready to roll. As important as it was to find Osama Bin Laden, finding people who abuse dogs might be an even bigger priority.

Get it done, and get it done right now.