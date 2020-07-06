Washington Nationals Star Sean Doolittle Says Sports Are ‘The Reward Of A Functional Society’

Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle had some blunt thoughts about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With baseball primed and ready to return in a couple weeks, people are excited to have sports back. However, Doolittle thinks we haven't done enough to win this war just yet.

Doolittle said the following Sunday when discussing the coronavirus pandemic, according to USA Today:

We haven’t done any of the things that other countries have done to bring sports back. Sports are like the reward of a functional society, and we’re trying to just bring it back, even though we’ve taken none of the steps to flatten the curve, whatever you want to say…Like, if there aren’t sports, it’s gonna be because people are not wearing masks because the response to this has been so politicized. We need help from the general public. If they want to watch baseball, please wear a mask, social distance, keep washing your hands.

You can watch his full comments below.

Quote of the summer:

“Sports are like the reward of a functional society.” ⤵️ Sean Doolittle frames up MLB’s return amidst a pandemic about the best one can. @whatwouldDOOdo

pic.twitter.com/5csLWRiQP9 — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) July 5, 2020

Well, do we think Doolittle is annoyed or do we think he’s annoyed? The answer is yes. That dude looks like he’s ready to lose it on some people.

I don’t blame him either. Whether you like wearing a mask or not, the whole thing has become incredibly political, which is a damn shame.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but I brought these things up because I want to play. I want there to be a season. And I want everyone to be as safe as possible. The sooner we figure these things out, the better chance we have to resume the 2020 season. https://t.co/PaTtizVG1w — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 5, 2020

We should be making decisions based on what the science proves. We shouldn’t be making decisions during a pandemic based on who you vote for.

We all want sports back. I want football back more than anyone else on this planet. I want college football to happen like I want air in my lungs to survive.

People think I’m complaining (which, fair – I talk too much) but we really want this to work. Players have been diligently following protocols (masks, distancing, etc). Our medical staff has been amazing. They’re doing everything they can to help (disinfecting, sanitizing, etc). — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 5, 2020

But we’re not going to get anything to work if we don’t actually win this damn war. That’s the reality of the situation.

You can see how frustrated Doolittle is. He’s a dude who just wants to play some baseball and have the country heal.

But we need help to make this work. Faster test results, PPE for high risk individuals and players/staff with high risk family members. The individual efforts have been great so far but we can’t rely solely on individuals. The efforts have to be structural as well. — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 5, 2020

We’ll see what happens with the MLB, but I’m not exactly holding my breath for a ton of success.