Woman Arrested After Freaking Out At Target Over Coronavirus Masks, Tells Police Officers She’s A White House Spokesperson

One woman is in some trouble with the law after she melted down at a Target in Arizona.

In some Twitter videos shared by Rex Chapman, a woman started pulling down coronavirus masks off the rack at a Target in Scottsdale, Arizona. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

At one point, she made a point about how she was rocking a $40,000 Rolex during her alleged rampage against masks. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

This woman in Scottsdale, Arizona was super upset with Target for selling face masks. So upset in fact, that she attacked their display….pic.twitter.com/ye9LiDz0JH — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) July 5, 2020

Things only got crazier from there. In a second video shared by Chapman, the woman was livestreaming the police at her house. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She told officers she was a spokesperson for the White House, and rambled about QAnon. QAnon is an internet conspiracy about how there’s some grand masterplan running the Trump administration by a man nicknamed Q. It’s literally insane. She even claimed to be in regular communication with President Donald Trump! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Continued… Police came to her house and she was arrested on IG Live saying she is a spokesperson for QAnon & the White House and wanted the police to “call Donald Trump and ask him” because she can’t share any “classified information.” We’re doomed…pic.twitter.com/Vy4Qhmh9nX — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) July 5, 2020

These videos are first ballot Hall of Fame internet content. In video one, the woman loses her damn mind over coronavirus masks being sold. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

You know you’ve struck gold whenever somebody drops how expensive their watch is during a rant. That’s the definition of prime content.

I don’t know about you guys, but I just don’t get the sense the officers in the second video were taking her seriously.

It just didn’t seem like they believed she was going to get Donald Trump on the phone to share some classified information. Him hitting her with “Do you have his phone number?” was such a low-key brutal wreck.

It’s videos like this that make me legit feel bad for cops. Imagine getting a call and then having to deal with a woman claiming to be a White House spokesperson.

Obviously, that’s not going to be a fun day. Hopefully, this woman finds any help she might need because she’s clearly struggling.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this woman and her behavior in the videos above.