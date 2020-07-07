Arm Wrestling Match Between Father And Son Led To Shooting And Standoff, Police Say

An arm wrestling match between a father and son led to a shooting and an eight hour standoff in Kentucky.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house early Monday morning after Curtis Zimmerman, 55, challenged his son to an arm wrestling match, a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office claimed.



After losing to his son multiple times, an altercation broke out between the two that turned physical.

"When Zimmerman lost multiple times, he became agitated which led to a physical altercation with his son," the post said. "Zimmerman grabbed a firearm and as his son was going upstairs, Zimmerman fired two (2) shots inside of the house. Zimmerman stated that he fired the shots into the ceiling."

When police arrived at the scene, two family members had exited the home and Zimmerman refused police’s commands to exit the home. His refusal resulted in an eight hour standoff. During the standoff, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office claimed they obtained a warrant for the arrest of Zimmerman.

“The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiation Team spoke with Zimmerman throughout the morning and ultimately negotiated his safe surrender,” the police post said.

Zimmerman will be charged with wanton endangerment in the 1st degree, deputies said. He will be transported to the Boone County Detention Center after being cleared from the hospital.