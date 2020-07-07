Betsy DeVos Looking ‘Very Seriously’ At Withholding Federal Funding From Schools That Refuse To Open

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that there is “no excuse” for public schools not to reopen in the fall.

As August approaches and coronavirus cases spike in some areas, debate about how and whether to reopen schools rages across the country. While evidence suggests children are at lower risk for coronavirus, teachers’ unions and other factions tend to favor modified or distance learning, while President Donald Trump and others strongly favor reopening in-person learning.

“What can the Department of Education do to make certain that happens?” asked Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

WATCH:

“Like the president said today there is no excuse for schools not to reopen again and for kids to be able to learn again full-time,” DeVos responded. “The data doesn’t suggest anything different. The medical experts aren’t suggesting anything different and as you pointed out in your opening statement, this is more an issue of adults who are more interested in their own issues then they are about serving their students. It’s very clear that kids have got to go back to school.”

DeVos responded to the Fox News host’s question about withholding federal funding by pointing out that over 90% comes from state and local governments, but was open to using what leverage the Department of Education has to ensure schools open. (RELATED: Stanford’s Dr. Scott Atlas: There Is ‘No Science Behind Having Children Not Attend Schools’)

“We are looking at this very seriously,” she said. “This is a very serious issue across the country. Kids have got to continue learning. Schools have got to continue looking up.”

“There has got to be a concerted effort to address the needs of all kids and adults who are fear mongering and making excuses simply have got to stop doing it and turn their attention on what is right for students and for their families,” DeVos concluded.