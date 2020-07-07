The “Black Lives Matter” movement is now sharing the national spotlight with organization Black Lives Matter, which was established in 2013 by black community organizers Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi and Patrisse Khan-Cullors. The organization is now capable of raising millions of dollars, setting forth policy goals on a national scale and establishing ties with other influential activist organizations.
‘Black Lives Matter’ Has Been Explicit About Its Goals. These Are Their Demands
