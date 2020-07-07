Country Music Star Lindsay Ell Opens Up About Being Raped Twice, Recounts What She Went Through In New Song

Country music singer Lindsay Ell has opened up about about being raped at the age of 13 and 21 in a new song that recounts what she went through.

“I was raped when I was 13, and it happened again when I was 21,” the 31-year-old country singer shared with People magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

"The song only talks about the first time," she added. "It's just a difficult thing to talk about, and it's something that I process every day still."

Ell continued, while explaining that she released her song "Make You" on World Forgiveness Day because through forgiveness there is healing.

“I wanted to release it on Global Forgiveness Day,” the singer explained. “Forgiving people in our past is a huge thing for whatever reason, but forgiving yourself is so important.”

“There’s an incredible amount of healing that can happen, and it can’t happen until you can truly open up that forgiveness for your own heart,” she added.

The “Criminal” hitmaker then went on to share that being able to sing about the ordeal has been “liberating.”

“Part of me talking about it now is liberating the little 13-year-old Lindsay and the 21-year-old Lindsay,” the singer explained. “Pain is something we can let control us if we don’t deal with it, but the minute you put a voice to your story the shame has no power.”

Later, the Canadian singer captioned her post on Instagram about the article, “I have never shared this with you guys… but through healing we reach new levels of honesty with ourselves and what made us who we are.”

“Our stories can help create hope and change for other survivors…. and we can turn our pain into something good,” she added. “I’ve started my own foundation. It’s called the #MakeYouMovement. Read the full article on @people. link in my story.”