‘We’ve Never Had A Crazy Black President’: Superstar Anthony Anderson Calls Out Kanye Over Presidential Bid

Superstar actor Anthony Anderson called out Kanye West after the rapper announced his plans to run for president in the 2020 election.

“Wow, President Kanye,” the 49-year-old comedian shared while guest hosting “The Jimmy Kimmel Live” show. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“That’s right — Yeezy wants to be preezy and you know, laugh all you want, but this would be historic because, while this country has had a black president, we’ve never had a crazy black president,” he added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The actor went on to note that, “it should be pointed out that Kanye still has to register with the Federal Election Commission, collect enough signatures to get on the ballot, create a campaign platform and he’s already missed the deadline to file as an independent candidate in a bunch of states.”

“But other than that,” Anderson continued, “he good.”

It all comes after the 43-year-old rapper lit up social media on the Fourth of July with his announcement that he was throwing his hat in the ring for president in 2020.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States!”

A short time later, his wife Kim Kardashian appeared to endorse her husband’s run, retweeting his post with an American flag emoji.