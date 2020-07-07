Astros Shortstop Carlos Correa Doesn’t Want His Wife Daniella In Beauty Salons With Baseball Returning

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa doesn’t want his wife near beauty salons with the return of baseball looming on the horizon.

The MLB is slated to get games rolling again in a couple weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that means Correa’s wife Daniella has to be careful about who she’s around. One of the sacrifices she’ll apparently have to make is slamming the pause button on going to beauty salons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniella Correa Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Apr 23, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

Correa told the media the following Sunday about his wife and her beauty routine, according to ESPN:

When I talk to my wife she knows. No getting your nails done. No getting your hair done right now. So we’re going to be home. We’re going to focus on the baseball season and once everything is done, then you can go to get your nails done and do everything else.

This seems like the easiest decision in the history of easy decisions. First off, it’s not like a bunch of stuff is even open for Daniella to go to.

What does she need to be looking good for? Last time I checked, the clubs around America aren’t exactly bumping right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniella Correa Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Apr 5, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

Secondly, do you know what funds the happy couple’s lifestyle? Baseball, and that can’t happen if players are getting coronavirus.

If staying out of beauty salons makes sure the MLB paychecks keep showing up, then it’s not even up for discussion.

It just has to get done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniella Correa Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Mar 7, 2020 at 1:42pm PST

We’re in a war, folks. In any war, you have to make sacrifices. That’s just the nature of the beast. Staying out of beauty salons is an extremely minor sacrifice to make.

It’s even easier when everything is closed anyways, and there’s tons of money on the line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniella Correa Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Feb 28, 2020 at 3:04pm PST

Don’t worry, Daniella! There will be plenty of time down the road to be looking like an absolute smoke.