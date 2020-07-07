Dine On Delicious Steak At Home With This Revolutionary Grill

These days, spending a night out at the steakhouse with the family isn’t as easy as it used to be. But, that doesn’t mean you have to subject yourself to the same boring dishes you make at home every night. If you want a steak, you should get one — and a perfectly juicy, delicious one at that.

If your mouth has just rapidly filled with saliva, perhaps this Otto Lite at-home steak grill will suit your fancy. Boasting Dual OverFire™ Burners capable of reaching 1500°F in just 3 minutes, this revolutionary grill can whip up some seriously delicious dishes including steaks, fish, and even pizza.

The secret to Otto Lite’s ability to cook things to perfection is the fact that it uses gas-powered overhead burners, preventing flare-ups or nasty char situations. It’s even fuel-efficient! And depending on what you’re cooking, you can place the removable rack on any of the six slots, giving you greater control over the way things roast in there. And, as if all that wasn’t impressive enough, the grill is incredibly easy to clean since you can easily slide out the slot rack.

Still not convinced the Otto Lite can help you whip up a mouth-watering steak? Check out what’s being said about it online, and you may change your tune.

“Their single-purpose grill does one thing really well: it cooks steaks with the precision that only German engineering can.” – The Huffington Post

The Otto Grill is simply the best Steak Grill out there. The size of its grill grate and two separately adjustable burners make it particularly versatile.” – Thorsten Brandenburg, BBQPit 2017 World Champion

The Otto Lite: Professional 1,500°F Steak Grill is on sale for $699, but you can take 20% off that price when you use code JULYFOURTH20 at checkout, lowering the final cost to only $559!

Prices subject to change.

