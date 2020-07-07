EXCLUSIVE: Guillen Family Attorney Speaks Out About Vanessa’s Death

Natalie Khawam, the attorney representing Vanessa Guillen’s family, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about Vanessa’s case, calls for a congressional investigation into Vanessa’s murder and more.

Guillen was missing for over two months after last being seen at Fort Hood base on April 22. Original reporting stated Guillen was last seen around 1 p.m. at Fort Hood. However, Khawam said that is false.

“There were false reports that she was seen at 1 p.m.,” Khawam said. “They later found out that those were not correct. That she was actually not seen after 11 a.m. – actually wasn’t even heard from. The last text message that they have from her is at 10:23 [a.m.] I believe around that time.”

According to Khawam, Guillen was called into work on a day she was not supposed to be there.

“She went to the armory room and there she had met with Specialist Aaron Robinson,” she said. “This was the guy that was sexually harassing her in the past. I understand she told him she was going to be reporting him.”

Khawam detailed what Robinson said to his accomplice.

“He took a hammer – he was looking for the first thing he could find. He took a hammer and bashed her head and basically murdered her in the armory room.”

WATCH:

Khawam questioned how nobody could have seen or heard Guillen “screaming, being bludgeoned to death, how can no one have seen blood all over the place?”

Khawam has been pushing for a congressional investigation and has gained support from Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York as well as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“I’m not afraid to ask the hard questions. I’m not afraid to dig,” Khawam said, “I believe in this mission. I believe in this cause. I believe that Vanessa is the tip of the iceberg. This is is the same base where they had sexual prostitution rings, they have human trafficking. This is the same base that was shot up a few years ago. This base has the highest suicide rate of all bases.”

“My goal is to go before Congress and testify to all these stories that happened to our victims,” Khawam said. “You are a victim of sexual harassment or sexual assault. The way it is right now they are re-victimized. They are black-balled. They’re told their liars, character assassination. They’re starting trouble. They getting retaliated against.”

Khawam emphasized the need to reform the military system. “Those women and men who serve should not be re-victimized.”

“This is not being about being in the military – it’s about humanity, it’s a human right that they deserve.”

Khawam talked about the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, the need for an outside investigation and more. (RELATED: Woman Charged In Case Of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Who Was Bludgeoned, Dismembered)

Do you like what you’re seeing? Subscribe to our channel for more!

SUBSCRIBE!

Check out more from The Daily Caller:

Vietnam Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient Ed McSorley Reflects On His Military Service

Watchdog Group: Unnecessary Drug Testing On Dogs Held Up A Potential Treatment For COVID-19

A Female Reporter And Her Cameraman Were Harassed In Black Lives Matter Plaza