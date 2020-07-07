Juan Williams Calls On NAACP, Black Lives Matter To Put ‘Same Emphasis’ On Stopping Black-On-Black Crime

Fox News commentator Juan Williams decried Tuesday the recent killing of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta, and called on the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Black Lives Matter to do more to address black-on-black crime.

“It’s just saddening, you know, when you see little children being killed,” Williams said. “I don’t think this has, in my mind, anything to do with peaceful protests.”

“In this situation in Georgia, what you have, like in New York, is a situation where we have, I think a call to the black community to rise up and protest in much the way that they protested over the police brutality,” Williams continued. “When you allow the gangsters, the drug dealers, we heard earlier about more easy access … to black market guns. This is a toxic, toxic and inflammatory combination.”

Williams then proceeded to call on Black Lives Matter and the NAACP to confront violence within the black community. (RELATED: Trump Criticizes New York’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural As A ‘Symbol Of Hate’)

“I wish that you saw Black Lives Matter, the NAACP and others put the same emphasis on trying to stop black-on-black crime,” Williams added.

WATCH:

An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed on July 4 in Atlanta during protests over the death of Rayshard Brooks. Democratic Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to the killing by calling on protesters to clear out the area. (RELATED: Here Is What Biden’s Vice Presidential ShortList Could Mean For November)

“This discussion, this mediation, and … it’s over. At a point where an 8-year-old baby is killed, the discussions have ended,” she said.

16 children have been killed in recent weeks as some of the protests against racism and police across the country have turned violent.