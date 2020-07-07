Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Stepped Back From ‘Toxic’ Environment On ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian explained why she decided to step back from the “toxic” environment on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” after 13 years of “non-stop” filming.

"I have been filming 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons," the 41-year-old reality star explained in her cover story for the July/August Vogue Arabia issue. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Tuesday.

"I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was," she added.

Kardashian continued, while noting that, “Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard.”

“People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true,” the superstar shared. “I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

It all comes after Kourtney shared during a confessional on season 18 of the hit show that she was taking a “big step back” from the reality series.

“I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow,” the reality star shared at the time.

“I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that,” she added.