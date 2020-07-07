Marine Sustained Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Standoff At California Base

A Marine sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms in California Tuesday after a two-hour standoff with military police, numerous sources reported.

The base’s police received reports of an active shooter at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and “cordoned off” the area. They found the Marine on a remote hillside at the facility, which is located in the Mojave Desert about 150 miles east of Los Angeles, military officials said according to ABC News.

#BREAKING: The shelter in place order for the installation has been lifted. An individual sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at approximately 8:30 a.m. (1/2) — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020

The Marine shot himself while military police were communicating with the Marine at around 8:30 a.m. No other shots were fired and no one else was injured. The Marine was hospitalized at a nearby medical facility. (RELATED: Reported Active Shooter ‘Cordoned Off’ At Marine Corps Facility In California)

“Military police surrounded the gunman and saw that it appears the gunshot was self-inflicted,” said Capt. Nicole Plymale, a base spokesperson, according to The Sun. Plymale did not confirm whether the injuries are life-threatening.

A shelter-in-place order put into effect earlier that morning was lifted.

The facility is the largest Marine Corps base in the world and is designed to provide realistic training for most West Coast units before they leave on deployments, with roughly 8,500 people on the base.