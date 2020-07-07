Two Californians Charged With Hate Crime For Painting Over Black Lives Matter Mural

Two Californians have been charged with a hate crime for painting over a Black Lives Matter mural, numerous sources reported.

Nichole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, were charged with violation of civil rights, vandalism and possession of tools to commit vandalism after they covered up the mural in front of a courthouse with paint on July 4, KRON 4 reported Tuesday.

Anderson was caught on camera by a witness using black paint to cover the mural, which was permitted by the city and was painted the day of the vandalism. The mural was restored after being vandalized.(RELATED: Black Lives Matter’ Has Been Explicit About Its Goals. These Are Their Demands)

If convicted, Anderson and Nelson face up to a year in county jail. The alleged offenses are exempt from a specific bail amount due to the current bail schedule, according to KRON 4.

BREAKING: The #Martinez couple caught on video painting over the approved #BlackLivesMatter mural on #FourthofJuly are being charged with a hate crime, according to a release from the #ContraCostaCounty District Attorney’s office. pic.twitter.com/9L21byNsE1 — KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM (@KCBSRadio) July 7, 2020

“We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention,” Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton stated.

“The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of Black lives in Contra Costa County and the country. We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another in an effort to heal our community and country.”

Martinez, which is in Contra Costa County, is around 25 miles from San Francisco.