Melania Explains Importance Of Kids Going Back To School In Fall During WH Roundtable

Melania Trump spoke about the importance of kids going back to school in the fall during a White House roundtable titled, “Safely Reopening America’s Schools.”

"The first pillar of my #BeBest initiative is children well being and taking care of children's social, emotional and physical health has never been more important that during the COVID-19 pandemic," the first lady shared as she joined President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

“The administration has worked around the clock to protect Americans from the coronavirus,” she added.

FLOTUS continued, "But many challenges for children and families can be just as invisible as the virus and just as dangerous."

“When children are out of school, they are missing more than just time in the classroom,” Melania explained. “They are missing the laughter of their friends, learning from their teachers, and the joy of recess and play.”

“For children with disabilities, without access to technology or whose homes are not a safe place, the situation can be even worse,” she added.

FLOTUS continued, while noting that “as the start of the school year gets closer” she is encouraging “parents, teachers and schools” to teach the kids about the CDC guidelines during the pandemic and why it’s important. As well as, “to implement them when appropriate.”

“Children’s mental health and social development must be as much as a priority as physical health,” the first lady explained to the group.

“As we continue to come together as Americans to tackle these challenges, I’m honored that you could all be here today to offer your thoughts,” she added. “I look forward to working with you to make sure that America’s children and families can be healthy and thriving.”