Man Who Tried Entering Milwaukee VA Hospital Shot And Killed After Refusing To Drop Shotgun

A man who was trying to enter a VA hospital in Milwaukee with a shotgun Monday was shot and killed by police after he refused to drop his weapon, numerous sources reported.

The unidentified man tried to enter the Milwaukee VA Medical Center at around 8:40 p.m. Monday but was stopped by VA police outside the east entrance, VA officials told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Shots ring out at Milwaukee VA, as police say a man refused to drop his weapon. @fox6now for the latest. pic.twitter.com/BCQQLLNEPc — Kim Murphy (@kmpossiblemke) July 7, 2020

When told to drop his shotgun, the man refused. He threatened the police, and the police fired multiple shots. (RELATED: 6 Children Shot And Killed Over 4th Of July Weekend)

The man later died at the VA hospital’s emergency department. The motive is unclear.

The VA hospital has its own police force. The incident comes after a prior shooting rampage at a Florida VA hospital in 2019, where several people were wounded. A disabled Army veteran was convicted July 7 of shooting and wounding two people in the facility and committed to a mental health care facility for 25 years, according to Stars and Stripes.

Police at a Dallas VA hospital shot and killed a man who was seeking psychiatric help and was armed with a knife in January.