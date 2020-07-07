MLB Umpire Joe West Dismisses Coronavirus Concerns: ‘I Don’t Believe In My Heart That All These Deaths Have Been From The Coronavirus’

MLB umpire Joe West will not sit out the 2020 season, despite being considered high risk for the coronavirus.

The 67-year-old, long-time umpire reportedly surprised the MLB when he made it known that he would participate in the upcoming season, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. West is overweight and has a history of high blood pressure, according to NBC Sports. (RELATED: MLB Players Are Opting Out Of The 2020 Season Due To Coronavirus. Here’s The List)

The second story: As umpires close in on revised deal with MLB, Joe West plans to return. https://t.co/BSei2dnwpH — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 7, 2020

“I said, ‘Look, most of these people that they’re reporting are dying are not healthy to begin with. I’ve lost 25 pounds over the winter. I’m playing golf every day in the heat. I’m fine. I’m not going to back down now,'” West told Rosenthal, according to NBC Sports. “I don’t believe in my heart that all these deaths have been from the coronavirus. I believe it may have contributed to some of the deaths. I said, ‘I’m not going to opt out. I’m going to work. And I’m going to work until you take me off the field or I get hurt, whatever. I’m working.’”

Over 130,000 Americans have died with the coronavirus, according to a running tracker from The New York Times. West has attracted criticism from fans and players throughout his career, and was suspended three games in 2017 for comments he made to Texas Rangers’ third baseman Adrian Beltre. (RELATED: Philadelphia Phillies Experience Coronavirus Outbreak At Florida Facility)

MLB players reported to training camp earlier in July to prepare for a shortened, 60-game season. The season is scheduled to begin on July 23, after having been delayed for nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.