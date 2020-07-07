NCAA Considering Starting The College Basketball Season In October Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

The NCAA is reportedly open to moving up the starting date for college basketball.

At the moment, college sports are completely engulfed by chaos because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and people are scrambling for answers. One of the scenarios to protect college basketball involves moving up the starting date. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jun 18, 2020 at 9:49am PDT

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt told Sports Illustrated that they’re looking at potentially opening the basketball season Oct. 27 instead of in November.

Gavitt added that it’s “almost a certainty” that some games scheduled between Thanksgiving and the start of second semesters in January will end up being canceled.

Bumping up the timeline would add some flexibility to the schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jun 16, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT

Much like with college football, we need some serious flexibility when it comes to the college basketball season.

It’s almost a guarantee that there will be changes made to the season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That’s just the reality of the situation. We just have to learn how to adapt to the crisis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jun 9, 2020 at 10:24am PDT

Unlike with football, college basketball fans are used to games starting in November and going through March into early April with the Final Four.

So, if games get shifted, people will care a lot less. The season already happens over several different months. It starts in the fall and ends in the spring.

If there are changes there, people won’t lose it like they will if the football season gets bumped to the spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on May 13, 2020 at 6:32pm PDT

We’ll see what happens, but bumping up the timeline shouldn’t be an issue at all if it helps secure the season during the coronavirus pandemic.