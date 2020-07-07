NHL Will Test Players Daily For Coronavirus Once Games Return

NHL players will be tested daily for coronavirus once games return.

According to TSN, there will be daily tests within the NHL’s bubble system for every single player on the 24 teams still playing and people in the bubbles located in Edmonton and Toronto. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On top of that, players will be kept in individual rooms, and entering another player’s room is prohibited. However, players will be allowed to be around each other at hotel bars and restaurants as long as they’re engaged in proper social distancing.

Family members will be allowed to start visiting once the conference finals roll around. Games are expected to start rolling again at the start of August.

All things considered, it sounds like the NHL has a very solid and secure plan to make sure games resume properly.

Daily testing is a smart idea, sick players will be isolated and the bubbles will be kept secure. I’m not sure what else you could ask for.

Not letting players around each other in the hotel outside of some situations does seem a bit extreme, though.

So, they’re cool to be around each other in the locker room without any worries, but playing video games in a hotel room is not allowed? Doesn’t seem very consistent.

Either way, the NHL is nearing a return in a few weeks, and I can’t wait. It’s been way too long since we last saw some puck get played when the league came to a grinding halt in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to finally have hockey rolling again, and I can’t wait!